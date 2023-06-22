WE, in the village, are closely following events on our political landscape, especially as the election wave grows bigger by the day.

It is a wave we see engulfing wannabes and sell-outs.

It is a wave that will be successfully ridden by those tried and tested in our country’s political waters.

Level-headed and patriotic citizens of our beloved motherland know that Zimbabwe, in general, and ZANU PF, in particular, is hated not only by the US but by many Western nations whose survival is dependent on African resources.

We go to the polls fully aware of this fact.

The land issue in Zimbabwe is not a joke, especially to those who invested their money in colonising our country.

Do fellow Zimbabweans know that by 1896, a total of 20 042 556 acres or

8 019 829 hectares of land had been claimed, pegged and occupied by the European invaders, mostly south of the tsetse fly zone and in high rainfall areas with agriculture rich soils, just after six years of occupation.

And the loss of such huge tracts of land to white settlers disrupted and destroyed the very existence of our people and left our forefathers and mothers with no other option but to wage a protracted war almost solely to recover the lost resource.

I am going back in history for it points out how we should behave today, this very moment — it instructs us how to vote.

While we should remain open-minded and selectively receptive to what hails from the ‘larger’ world, we must know that there is no way we can develop to become a great country unless we build on the foundation we have inherited from our forebears.

The reason ZANU PF is greatly disliked by the West is simply its worldview which is premised in complete liberation and inevitably sets the tone of individual and national revolution of all the abused and exploited people of Africa.

Zimbabwe and ZANU PF have become eloquent messengers of what it means to be empowered people of colour.

Many in and out of Zimbabwe now realise that development is not something which can be engineered and imposed by outsiders but involves people who are motivated from within, relying on local resources and knowledge garnered from within more than from without.

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe liyakhwa ngabanikazi.

Zimbabwe’s revolutionary Government is speaking, commenting and acting on world issues that relate to the struggle of blacks and other races that fought and are fighting for freedom, rights, respect, a quality life and equality.

ZANU PF loathed imperialism and successfully fought it and continues to fight neo-colonialism.

It is determined to end all evil-isms by revolutionary means — it knows no other way.

And the Second Republic is eager to share notes with all the progressive forces of the world.

Peace and prosperity for all is what the new dispensation is all about.

As a nation, we are co-operating and working with every one, excluding no-one and especially appreciating nations that have stood up against imperialism and not particularly cared for bullies like the US.

Our achievements and eloquence have made Zimbabwe the West’s worst enemy.

They know that our ideas are a game-changer and should not spread as they will undoubtedly cost them their African ‘colonies’.

Today, African leaders are being forced, are expected, to be inclined to the West and shun emerging giants, such as Russia and China, in the geo-political and economic space.

But we have firm allies from the East since the peoples of that part of the world have not sought to oppress and colonise us.

We know African nations and leaders who refuse to tow the line are being hounded out of power through uncouth Western-engineered ways.

ZANU PF’s revolutionary ideas are people-oriented and so, naturally make the Party very unpopular in the West.

Many African nations were simply granted moderate and almost ceremonial independence without engaging their colonisers in armed struggle — but not so for Zimbabwe.

Our ancestors, Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, Lobengula, Mkwati, Mashayamombe, Chingaira and many other gallant sons and daughters of the soil, fought and died defending our land between the Zambezi and the Limpopo rivers.

Many had their heads cut off and taken to museums in Europe as trophies.

In the Second Chimurenga, even more thousands laid down their lives to liberate this land, which, by then, had been turned into a ‘little England’ with every suburb, every city and street bearing English names.

We have a revolution to defend and we will not make a mockery of it — nor will we shirk our duty!

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

