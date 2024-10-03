Soccer refs must up their game

IT is disheartening that ‘biased’ referees have been singled out as the chief culprits in abandoned matches by fans, neutrals and sponsors alike.

The abandonment of the high-profile Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final game between Simba Bora and Highlanders is the most recent example.

Here was a game in which the reputation of both clubs and coaches depended on the result, only to be spoiled by a dubious penalty.

Deadlocked with barely 15 minutes to go, out of nowhere Simba Bora were awarded a penalty which could have seen Highlanders bundled out — just like that.

How an innocuous incident, save for some dramatic acrobatics by a Simba player, that had occurred metres out of the box was deemed a penalty only referee Cecil Gwezera and his assistant Zondzi Ngosana can tell.

This was in full view of spectators and officials with TV camera replays confirming a clear and obvious error.

The two officials might have had an unusual sense of satisfaction, for whatever mysterious reason.

However , the ripple effects of this absurd decision had far-reaching negative effects.

For a start, the game was abandoned with Highlanders protesting the ghost penalty manufactured by the match officials.

They will obviously feel aggrieved by being unfairly losing a fighting chance to represent their country in next year’s Africa club knockout trophies.

The fans who had paid to watch their favourite clubs were hard done by the premature end to the game.

Definitely the sponsors were not impressed by the adverse publicity associated with their name, either.

No doubt the Simba Bora youthful coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, would have loved to beat a traditional giant like Highlanders on the field of play instead of in the boardroom.

Highlanders coach Kevin Kaindu must have been shattered since this ‘defeat’ is going to spoil his record at the club.

What must be disturbing to all soccer lovers is the collateral damage the game has suffered, in the blink of a eye, by the two blundering match officials.

What is more worrying, however, is the sacrosanct football rule that the referee’s word is final.

And this includes the word of match officials like Gwezera and Ngosana.

Unfortunately, what is more irritating is that this pair is not alone in this blundering world.

Now, wait a minute for the statistics.

For 20 referees to be suspended within six months for questionable decisions must be a cause for alarm to both players and fans.

And yet that is the naked truth.

It is quite difficult to dismiss the perception that referees are being paid handsomely to manufacture results.

This is said to be especially so with teams fighting for promotion or battling relegation.

While erroneous decisions are open to the naked eye those influenced by underhand dealings are are hard to detect.

But the end result is the same as it has a negative effect on a sport loved by millions.

ZIFA Referees’ Committee chairman, Norman Matema, has assured us that corrupt match officials will not be tolerated.

But this pledge alone is not enough.

While referees might be protected by some football rules, take note that there is no rule that can compel spectators to fill stadiums when refereeing has gone to the dogs.

In fact, the number of fans paying their hard-earned money to watch football matches continues to dwindle.

Of course, the reasons for this apathy also include poor administration both at club and national levels.

We have nostalgic memories when some of our outstanding referees were rewarded by handling AFCON and World Cup finals.

Regrettably, that is no more.

That was the time of referees like Felix Tangawarima, Brighton Mudzamiri and Wilfred Mukuna more than 20 years ago.

Back then, clubs like Dynamos were nicknamed ‘Seven Million’, largely thanks the capacity crowds they pulled to their matches.

ZIFA can play a significant role in taking appropriate measures in helping making our game beautiful once more.

