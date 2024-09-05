Decolonising the mind: Part 26 …why youth service training is a must

By Abraham Mabvurira

ACCORDING to the English dictionary (Wiktionary), nationalism is synonymous with patriotism, which simply translates to the love and support of one’s country and culture.

Based on this definition, it means a State is built and strongly established by forces of nationalism and patriotism without which there will not be a nation or culture to talk about. If it were not for the spirit of nationalism that awakened the cravings for freedom, equality and the desire for self-determination in Zimbabwe, among the heroes and heroines of the First and Second Chimurenga, there would not be a Zimbabwe to talk about today.

It, therefore, becomes a requirement for every sovereign nation to have institutions, such as the Youth Service in Zimbabwe, that help instill and foster nationalism among the citizens. With this in mind, this article is going to explore the significance of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe in inculcating and solidifying the spirit of nationalism among its graduates.

This is grounded on the firm belief and understanding that the stirring and awakening of national consciousness among the citizens is the central motif and main object of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe. Undeniably, the most attractive and priceless attribute expected of every citizen is national consciousness which will engender a spirit of patriotism within a person, hence going through youth service is paramount to the individual and the nation at large.

This is because a nationally conscious citizen is bound to clearly know his core national duties and responsibilities which, among others, include patriotism as well as loyalty to the nation. Since patriotism and loyalty to one’s country are indispensable building blocks and key pillars of national independence and sovereignty, the training that one receives during youth service cannot be understated. In a beautiful sense, a nationally conscious citizen is undoubtedly a pride to the nation the same way a patriotic nation is a pride to our forebears and posterity.

The recent re-inception and the subsequent public welcome of the Youth Service Programme has not only brought about a glimmer of hope for Zimbabwe but has also secured the security, safety and a guaranteed future of Zimbabwe through producing useful citizens who are dedicated to working for the prosperity of an independent Zimbabwe.

Considering the physical training that one undergoes, the youth service plays a crucial role in awakening the inherent warrior within an African thereby turning him/her into a patriotic cadre who is dedicated to serve, protect and defend Zimbabwe and its interests. Ever since the re-introduction of this national programme, many youths in their thousands have been enrolling, thereby guaranteeing the security, safety and future of Zimbabwe.

As much as European education and Christianity have succeeded in turning African warriors into eunuchs and unpatriotic church brothers, the youth service can correct the harm impacted by these two European institutions through its national heritage-oriented training that restores our dignity as patriotic citizens.

For the real Africans we know from our oral folklore and veritable historical sources lucidly points out that, in Africa, the crucial part of a young boy’s initiation into adulthood was being trained to be a fearless warrior. Through thorough training from the elders, an ordinary pre-colonial African was conditioned to be ever ready to protect and defend himself, his family, community and state from dangerous wild animals and external threats of foreign invasions.

This, unfortunately, is in direct contrast with modern-day Westernised Africa where, after going through the European type of education and religion, so much of Zimbabwe’s youths are growing up into unpatriotic traitors, cowards and indolent rabble-rousers, some of them even going further into unashamedly turning themselves into women.

This has a direct bearing and serious repercussions on the security of Zimbabwe since one cannot simply imagine an LBTQ willing to sacrifice his/her life by taking up arms to protect and defend Zimbabwe, for he/she would have already forfeited his/her duties and qualities through turning himself into a woman or vice versa.

Consequently, youth service is a requisite counter-measure to effectively avoid the aforementioned scenario while at the same time promoting African values and traditions.

Most significantly, the youth service creates harmony between the nation’s security sector and the citizens by providing the nation with patriotic civilians who play a complementary role to maintaining of the country’s security, peace and stability.

Without the masses, our security sector is like fish out of water. Accordingly, those who wrongly think undergoing youth service training in Zimbabwe is reserved for certain people, or serves a particular political party’s interests should see the light and change their mentality.

Without doing so, they risk our national independence and identity since nationalism is the only sure force that enables one to jealously safeguard his/her nation, which is the source of his/her identity. A people without the spirit of nationalism are an easy target and prey for the marauding imperialists, hence the need for youth service training to guarantee a continuous supply of nationally conscious citizens who refuse to bow to the dark forces of imperialism.

