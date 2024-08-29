Let’s join hands to end cattle rustling

WE, in the village, are highly disturbed by the news of daring cattle rustlers decimating kraals in our villages and farms around the country. This scourge should be tackled before it derails the ongoing national herd rebuilding exercise.

In the quiet rural villages and farms of Zimbabwe, where the rhythm of life is dictated by the seasons and the strength of community ties, cattle are more than just livestock — they are a symbol of wealth, a store of value, tradition and a means of survival. As they return to their kraals at dusk, the lowing of cows is a familiar and comforting sound, a reminder of the enduring connection between the land and its people. But recently, a dark cloud has cast a shadow over this pastoral way of life.

News of daring cattle rustlers, who brazenly decimate kraals in villages and farms across the country, has sent shockwaves through these tight-knit communities. What was once a safe haven for livestock has become a target for a new breed of criminals, threatening not only the livelihoods of farmers but also the very fabric of rural and farm society.

This disturbing trend is not just an isolated crime incident; it is a threat that could derail the ongoing national herd rebuilding exercise; a critical initiative aimed at restoring Zimbabwe’s cattle population after years of decline.

The destruction of expensive breeds such as the Boran and Brahman, which are being used for breeding purposes to create a prime herd, is particularly disheartening. These breeds represent the future of Zimbabwe’s cattle industry, carefully selected for their resilience, productivity and ability to thrive in the local environment.

The loss of even a single animal from these herds is a blow to the long-term goals of rebuilding and improving the national herd. The audacity of these rustlers is both shocking and infuriating. They strike under the cover of darkness, moving swiftly and with precision, often leaving little trace of their presence until it is too late. Entire kraals are emptied in a matter of hours, with the stolen cattle slaughtered for distant markets for quick profit. For the farmers who wake up to find their livelihoods stolen overnight, the emotional and financial toll is devastating.

Many have invested years of hard work and significant resources into building up their herds, only to see it all wiped out overnight. But the impact of this scourge extends beyond the individual farmers and their families. Cattle are a cornerstone of our economy, providing not only meat and milk but also draught power for ploughing fields and manure.

The loss of cattle means the loss of these critical resources, which, in turn, affects food security and the ability of rural communities to sustain themselves. In a country where agriculture is the backbone of the economy, any threat to the viability of farming is a threat to the nation as a whole. Moreover, cattle rustling has broader implications for the national herd rebuilding exercise, which is a key component of the Government’s efforts to revitalise the agricultural sector. This programme is designed to increase the number of cattle in the country, improve their quality through selective breeding and ultimately boost meat production for both domestic consumption and export. The introduction of high-quality breeds, like the Boran and others, into the national herd is central to this strategy, as these breeds are known for their superior meat production and adaptability to Zimbabwe’s climatic conditions.

However, the success of this initiative hinges on the ability of farmers to protect their herds from theft and other threats. If cattle rustling continues unchecked, it will undermine the entire herd rebuilding exercise, setting back years of progress and jeopardising the future of the cattle industry in Zimbabwe. The loss of breeding animals is particularly concerning because it disrupts the careful genetic planning that is essential for creating a robust and productive national herd. Each stolen animal represents an immediate loss and a lost opportunity to improve the quality of the herd for generations to come. The rustlers, it seems, are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their operations. They are not merely opportunistic thieves but part of a larger network that profits from the illegal cattle trade.

This level of organisation makes them a formidable adversary — one that cannot be dealt with through ordinary means.

The situation calls for a coordinated and strategic response, one that involves not only the affected farmers but also the law enforcement agencies, local leaders and the Government. The Government, to its credit, has recognised the seriousness of the situation and has taken steps to address it. Increased patrols by law enforcement in rustling hotspots, along with the establishment of special units dedicated to combating cattle theft and punitive sentences in the courts are positive developments. However, these efforts must be sustained and expanded if they are to have a lasting impact. The rustlers are becoming bolder and the response must be equally resolute. Community involvement is crucial in the fight against cattle rustling.

In many rural areas, traditional leaders and local communities have long played a role in maintaining law and order, and their involvement in anti-rustling is crucial. Initiatives, such as community watch programmes, where villagers take turns to monitor kraals and report suspicious activity, could deter rustlers and help to protect vulnerable herds.

Moreover, fostering a culture of vigilance and cooperation among farmers can make it more difficult for rustlers to operate with impunity. The importance of education and awareness cannot be overstated.

Many farmers may not fully understand the risks posed by cattle rustlers or the steps they can take to protect their herds. Providing them with information and resources, such as tips on securing kraals, recognising signs of rustling activity and working with law enforcement agencies, can empower them to take proactive measures. In some cases, the introduction of modern technology, such as GPS tracking devices for cattle, could offer an additional layer of security — this technology is now widely available.

The threat of cattle rustling is a clear and present danger to Zimbabwe’s rural farming communities and the nation’s broader agricultural ambitions. It is a challenge that must be met with determination, collaboration and innovation — as well as equal force. The stakes are too high to allow this scourge to continue unchecked.

The national herd rebuilding exercise represents a crucial opportunity to restore and strengthen Zimbabwe’s cattle industry and it must not be derailed by the criminal actions of a few. For the few miscreants to survive, it means there is a ready market. It is that ready market that must be investigated and destroyed.

The loss of a herd to rustlers is more than just an economic blow; it is a deep personal tragedy. It is a loss that reverberates through the community, affecting not just the individual farmer but everyone who depends on the prosperity of the village.

In the face of this threat, there is a need for a renewed sense of solidarity and resilience among rural and farming communities. The fight against cattle rustling is not just a fight for the present but for the future of Zimbabwe’s way of life. It is a fight to preserve the traditions, values and livelihoods that have sustained generations. It is a fight to ensure that the promise of development, embodied in initiatives like the national herd rebuilding exercise, can be realised for the benefit of all.

The situation is dire, but it is not without hope. With the right strategies, the right partnerships, and the right determination, cattle rustling can be stopped before it causes irreparable harm. The resilience of Zimbabwe’s farmers, combined with the support of the Government and other stakeholders, can turn the tide against the rustlers. It is a challenge that must be met head-on, with the full weight of the nation behind it. The fight against cattle rustling is about more than just protecting livestock; it is about protecting a way of life. It is about ensuring that the future of Zimbabwe’s rural and farming communities is one of prosperity, security and hope.

The rustlers may be out there, but so too are the farmers, the law enforcement agencies, the community leaders and all those who are committed to preserving our way of life. Together, they stand as a bulwark against the forces that seek to undermine our progress. Together, we will ensure that the scourge of cattle rustling is brought to an end. Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secretary for Lands for ZANU-PF Mashonaland East Province.

