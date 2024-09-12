Revitalising Zim’s rural economy …a journey from colonial roots.

ZIMBABWE’S rural agriculture, often regarded as the backbone of the nation, has a history deeply entwined with the country’s economic and social fabric. From the colonial era, when urban centres relied heavily on rural areas for grains and other staples, to the present day, the rural areas have consistently provided sustenance and support to the nation. Today, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is championing a transformative initiative aimed at reinvigorating this critical sector.

The ambitious plan to turn 460 rural irrigation schemes into viable business units is a strategic move designed to uplift rural communities and promote sustainable development. One of the key factors in determining the success of an agricultural transformation initiative is the availability of water resources. Fortunately, Zimbabwe is well-endowed with dams and water bodies that can support irrigation. Over the years, the Government has invested in dam construction and water infrastructure, recognising the critical role that water plays in sustaining agriculture, particularly in a country prone to droughts and erratic rainfall.

President Mnangagwa has been vocal about the need to harness the country’s water resources to drive agricultural growth. Under his leadership, several dam projects have been commissioned, including the much-anticipated Gwayi-Shangani Dam, which is expected to provide water for irrigation and drinking purposes to thousands of households. The existence of these dams and the strategic investment in water infrastructure provides a solid foundation for the success of the 460 irrigation schemes and the village business units that will rely on consistent water supply. Irrigation is the key to mitigating the risks posed by climate change and ensuring year-round agricultural production. By making effective use of the country’s dams, the Government is reducing the dependency of rural farmers on rain-fed agriculture, which has historically been unreliable.

The potential for increased agricultural output is enormous, as farmers will now be able to grow crops throughout the year, thereby increasing their incomes and contributing to national food security. In the colonial era, the country’s economy was deeply reliant on its rural areas. Urban populations, constrained by limited agricultural capacity, living in the hostels of Harare, now Mbare, and with white people in Salisbury having the audacity of owning farms in the city, the black-folk depended on the rural areas for essential grains and produce.

This symbiotic relationship, between urban and rural Africans, highlighted the importance of rural areas in sustaining urban life. Notes sociologist Cornilia Mashiri: “Rural areas have always been, and continue to be, the lifeblood of Zimbabwe’s economy. Historically, they provided the grains that sustained the cities, highlighting the crucial role rural economies play. While their contributions may appear small, it is in these rural communities where we source cherished delicacies like roundnuts, pumpkins and sweet potatoes — items that are often highly priced in our urban supermarkets.” Despite this critical role, rural areas have lagged behind with regards to enhancing production systems.

The colonial period did not address the inequalities faced by these communities, leaving them reliant on basic agricultural practices without adequate support or infrastructure. The country after heavily investing in the education sector soon after gaining independence saw itself getting into a defensive mode after illegal sanctions were imposed following the successful Land Reform and Resettlement Programme and could no longer pay close attention to the agricultural sector. The Second Republic’s bold step to address these historical inequities through its plan to transform 460 rural irrigation schemes into self-sufficient business units is a comprehensive strategy designed to enhance agricultural productivity, economic self-reliance and rural development.

The appointment of business managers to oversee these schemes is particularly noteworthy. For years, rural irrigation schemes in Zimbabwe operated without dedicated managerial support, often resulting in inefficiencies and sub-optimal performance. Extension services have always been there, even during the colonial era and it seems they have not been sufficient.

The decision to appoint experienced business managers represents a significant departure from past practices and a clear demonstration of the Government’s commitment to professionalising rural agricultural management. Agricultural economist Patrick Mutero said fully implemented, this approach will turn around the fortunes of rural farmers. “Bringing in skilled business managers to oversee irrigation schemes is a game-changer. It addresses a critical gap that has long existed in rural agricultural operations. This move not only enhances the efficiency of these schemes but also ensures that they are managed as commercial enterprises rather than just subsistence projects,” said Mutero. “The plan to revitalise 460 irrigation schemes involves more than just managerial changes. It aims to overhaul the entire operational model of these schemes, shifting from a Government-dependent model to a commercially viable one. By doing so, the initiative seeks to reduce reliance on public funds and create a more sustainable economic model for rural areas. “By deploying skilled business managers to the rural irrigation schemes, ARDA is ensuring that these enterprises are run efficiently and effectively. These managers will provide the much-needed oversight in areas such as financial management, production planning and market access.

Furthermore, they will disparities. “By enhancing the productivity and profitability of rural irrigation schemes, the Government will uplift entire communities, improve livelihoods and stimulate rural economies,” said Maqetuka. The initiative’s scope — which seeks to establish of 35 000 village business units, 4 800 youth business units and 9 600 school business units — if implemented in the said manner will be a masterstroke as it will create income-generating opportunities at multiple levels, fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship across rural areas. The establishment of these business units is expected to have a profound impact on rural development. Economist Daveson Chivandire highlighted the significance of this approach: “Creating business units in villages, schools and among the youth is a strategic move that addresses unemployment and underdevelopment at its roots. By empowering communities and providing them with the tools to generate income, the Government is laying the groundwork for sustainable economic development.” “Youth unemployment is a pressing issue and the inclusion of 4 800 youth business units in the initiative is a crucial step towards addressing this challenge.

By providing young people with opportunities to engage in business activities, the Government will be cultivating a new generation of entrepreneurs and economic contributors. Similarly, the establishment of school business units integrates educational institutions into the broader economic framework. This approach not only provides students with practical business skills but also encourages entrepreneurial thinking from a young age,” said Chivandire.

According to educationist Sheila Muzanenhamo, an education policy expert: “Incorporating business units into schools is a forward-thinking strategy the Government to maximise the benefits of already established resources and focus investments on improving management and operational efficiency,” said Mlilo. “The commitment to rural development and economic transformation is the hallmark of the Second Republic. By focusing on rural areas and addressing historical inequities, the Government is demonstrating its dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable society,” said political analyst Goden Nyambuya.

“The transformation of Zimbabwe’s rural irrigation schemes into viable, self-sufficient business units represents a ground-breaking initiative with far-reaching implications. By addressing historical neglect and promoting sustainable development, President Mnangagwa is setting a new standard for rural economic growth and inclusivity,” he said. Pundits opine that in addition to job creation, the commercialisation of irrigation schemes will stimulate other economic activities in rural areas. “The increased agricultural output will create demand for inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and equipment, thereby providing business opportunities for suppliers.

The transportation and processing of agricultural products will create additional jobs and contribute to the development of local markets. “The success of these initiatives will also have a multiplier effect on the national economy. As rural farmers become more productive and self-suff icient, the Government’s fiscal burden will be reduced, freeing up resources that can be invested in other critical areas such as healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Moreover, the increased agricultural output will contribute to national food security, reducing the need for food imports and saving foreign currency,” said Nyambuya. One of the standout features central role in shaping Zimbabwe’s economic future. “The school business units, meanwhile, offer a unique opportunity to instill an entrepreneurial mindset in children from an early age. These units will not only provide students with practical business skills but also expose them to the realities of running a business in a rural setting.

By fostering a culture of entrepreneurship in schools, the Government is laying the groundwork for a future generation of business leaders who will drive economic growth and innovation in the country,” he said. According to Muzanenhamo, this initiative is President Mnangagwa’s legacy of walking the talk. “ President Mnangagwa’s leadership has been characterised by a commitment to delivering on his promises and addressing the real challenges facing Zimbabweans. The transformation of rural irrigation schemes into profitable business units is a prime example of how the Second Republic is ‘walking the talk’ on rural development and agricultural transformation.

“The Government is demonstrating a clear and focused strategy for empowering rural communities. By involving ARDA, promoting entrepreneurship and making effective use of water infrastructure, President Mnangagwa is taking a holistic approach to solving the problems that have long plagued rural agriculture. The establishment of village, youth and school business units shows that ED’s vision for rural development is not limited to short-term solutions. Instead, it is a forward-looking strategy that aims to create sustainable, long-term economic opportunities for all segments of society. This approach is not only socially inclusive but also economically sound, as it lays a f irm foundation for rural communities to become self-sufficient and contribute to national growth,” she said.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

